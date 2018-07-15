Northrop Grumman announces CEO transition
Submit on Sunday, July 15th, 2018 22:55
Northrop Grumman chairman and chief executive officer Wes Bush announced that he will step down from the position of chief executive officer effective 1 January 2019. He will remain chairman through July 2019.
