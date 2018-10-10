Submit on Wednesday, October 10th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Chang Zheng 2C/YZ-1S; Payload: two Yaogan-32 reconnaissance satellites (Yaogan Weixing-32 Group-1); Date: 10 October 2018, 0243 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, China. Success of the launch was confirmed within 40 minutes by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

