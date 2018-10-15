Submit on Monday, October 15th, 2018 22:56

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in United States has chosen Thales to develop and build an operational ground station in the southwest part of the country, at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, to track Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) satellites operating in medium Earth orbit (MEO).

