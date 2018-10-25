Soyuz successfully launches Russian military satellite
Rocket: Soyuz-2.1b; Payload: Lotos-S1 [Kosmos 2528]; Date: 25 October 2018, 0015 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. The launch of the rocket and the deployment of the spacecraft into the calculated orbit took place in the normal mode, Roskosmos said.
