Soyuz successfully launches Russian military satellite

25 October 2018

Rocket: Soyuz-2.1b; Payload: Lotos-S1 [Kosmos 2528]; Date: 25 October 2018, 0015 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. The launch of the rocket and the deployment of the spacecraft into the calculated orbit took place in the normal mode, Roskosmos said.

