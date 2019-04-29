Airbus and Orbital Insight launch Earth Monitor
Airbus Defence and Space and Orbital Insight have expanded upon their partnership agreement to create Earth Monitor, a change analysis and insights service which provides situation awareness over archived or newly tasked areas of interest.
