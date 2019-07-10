Vega launch campaign resumed after weather improvement
Submit on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 22:59
Arianespace has restarted launch operations for Flight VV15 as weather conditions are improving over the Spaceport in French Guiana.
Related Post:Intelsat and SpeedCast join forcesChina puts FY-3C into operationNASA Commercial Crew partner SpaceX achieves pad abort milestone approvalCOM DEV wins order for communications satellite equipmentLightsail completes first deployment testNorth Korean satellite in orbit – but does it work?China launches space junk monitoring centerSBIRS awards technical refresh modificationSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.