Submit on Monday, January 23rd, 2017 22:57

On 20 January 2017, the completed eROSITA X-ray telescope boarded a cargo plane and was transported from Munich, where it had been built at the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, to Moscow. It is expect to arrive at the premises of Lavochkin Association, in the Moscow suburb of Khimki on 25 January.

