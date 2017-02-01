Submit on Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 22:59

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft has completed a short propulsive manoeuvre to refine its track toward a New Year’s Day 2019 flyby past 2014 MU69, a Kuiper Belt object (KBO) some 6.4 billion kilometers from Earth.

