Lego reveals NASA Artemis rocket, Milky Way galaxy sets coming in May
Submit on Friday, April 26th, 2024 02:11
Get ready space fans, Lego is about to launch two sets that can take you from the moon to edge of our cosmic neighborhood: Lego Icons NASA Artemis Space Launch System and Lego Art Milky Way Galaxy.
