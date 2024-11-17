Space-flown Choctaw Nation seeds to be planted on Earth for STEM experiment
Submit on Sunday, November 17th, 2024 20:11
Five varieties of heirloom seeds from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma were flown to the International Space Station last year and will be compared to Earth-bound seeds when planted this coming spring.
This entry was posted on Sunday, November 17th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.