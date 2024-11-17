Satellite News

Space-flown Choctaw Nation seeds to be planted on Earth for STEM experiment

Sunday, November 17th, 2024

Five varieties of heirloom seeds from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma were flown to the International Space Station last year and will be compared to Earth-bound seeds when planted this coming spring.

