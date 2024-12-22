Satellite News

You can now wear an Apollo Guidance Computer keypad as a wristwatch

NASA’s Apollo spacecraft had briefcase-size computers that for their day would normally have filled two rooms. Apollo Instruments has been able to shrink the Apollo Guidance Computer even more.

