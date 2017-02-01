Submit on Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 22:58

The new-series cargo transportation spacecraft Progress MS-03, developed and built by RSC Energia, has been successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS), de-orbited, and brought down in the Pacific Ocean as scheduled.

