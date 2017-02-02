Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions
Submit on Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 22:56
Airbus Defence and Space delivers satellite communications systems for EU military training missions in Somalia (EUTM Somalia) as well as for the EUCAP (European Union capacity-building mission) Sahel Niger and EUCAP Sahel Mali civilian missions.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 at 10:56 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.