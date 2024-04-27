US Space Force picks Rocket Lab for 2025 Victus Haze space domain awareness mission
A recent $32 million contract between the U.S. Space Force and Rocket Lab will lead to the creation of a spacecraft to enhance national security supporting space domain awareness.
