Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Aurora alert: Powerful geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights as far south as Illinois tonight and tomorrow

Submit on Monday, December 30th, 2024 23:11

Aurora chasers are on high alert for powerful geomagnetic storm conditions on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 with northern lights possible deep into mid-latitudes.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Monday, December 30th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»