Aurora alert: Powerful geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights as far south as Illinois tonight and tomorrow
Submit on Monday, December 30th, 2024 23:11
Aurora chasers are on high alert for powerful geomagnetic storm conditions on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 with northern lights possible deep into mid-latitudes.
