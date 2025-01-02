Ingenuity Mars Helicopter flies again as first drone on Rose Parade float
Submit on Thursday, January 2nd, 2025 00:11
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is now the first drone to fly on a Rose Parade float. The floral-but-flight-worthy display is just one of the highlights on the JPL-inspired “Rover Rendezvous” float.
