Ingenuity Mars Helicopter flies again as first drone on Rose Parade float

Submit on Thursday, January 2nd, 2025 00:11

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is now the first drone to fly on a Rose Parade float. The floral-but-flight-worthy display is just one of the highlights on the JPL-inspired “Rover Rendezvous” float.

