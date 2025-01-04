Satellite News

Ancient volcanic ash on Mars could offer new clues in search for extraterrestrial life

Researchers believe dark rocks at the site of a future Mars rover landing mission may be left over from ancient volcanic eruptions, and may be protecting signs of life — if there ever was life on Mars.

