Ancient volcanic ash on Mars could offer new clues in search for extraterrestrial life
Submit on Saturday, January 4th, 2025 05:11
Researchers believe dark rocks at the site of a future Mars rover landing mission may be left over from ancient volcanic eruptions, and may be protecting signs of life — if there ever was life on Mars.
