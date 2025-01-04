Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Silo’ Season 2: Steve Zahn sees his enigmatic character Solo as a ‘curious, delightful kid’ (exclusive)

Submit on Saturday, January 4th, 2025 04:11

Accomplished actor Steve Zahn lifts the layers of his Solo character, how he got the job on Silo, and what it’s like working with Rebecca Ferguson.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, January 4th, 2025 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»