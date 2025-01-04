‘Silo’ Season 2: Steve Zahn sees his enigmatic character Solo as a ‘curious, delightful kid’ (exclusive)
Accomplished actor Steve Zahn lifts the layers of his Solo character, how he got the job on Silo, and what it’s like working with Rebecca Ferguson.
