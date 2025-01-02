Satellite News

James Webb telescope uncovers massive ‘grand design’ spiral galaxy in the early universe — and scientists can’t explain how it got so big, so fast

Galaxies in the early universe tend to be clumpy, but the new JWST discovery of a “grand design” spiral galaxy just 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang has scientists stumped.

