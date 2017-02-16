Submit on Thursday, February 16th, 2017 22:57

The Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS) project has begun final testing on a new satellite that will replenish NASA’s Space Network. The spacecraft is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on 3 August 2017, on an Atlas V rocket.

