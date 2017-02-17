Submit on Friday, February 17th, 2017 22:58

NASA’s Juno mission to Jupiter, which has been in orbit around the gas giant since 4 July 2016, will remain in its current 53-day orbit for the remainder of the mission. This will allow Juno to accomplish its science goals, while avoiding the risk of a previously-planned engine firing that would have reduced the spacecraft’s orbital period to 14 days.

Related Post:Spacenet Names Kittson For Expanded Government Services EffortsArrowhead Names Cavossa Vice President Of Government AffairsIntelsat Names Shernit To Run Intelsat General UnitMobile Satellite Ventures Appoints Two Vice PresidentsAdvantech Names Government Sales ExecutiveComtech EF Data Expands Government Programs GroupIntelsat Names Senior Vice President Of MarketingND SatCom Names Vice President Of SalesZemanta