Vega and Sentinel-2B are readied for launch on 6 March
Submit on Monday, February 20th, 2017 22:58
Arianespace’s third flight of 2017 is moving into the final phase of preparations, with the lightweight Vega launcher’s basic assembly completed and its Sentinel-2B Earth observation satellite encapsulated for lift-off on 6 March from the Spaceport in French Guiana.
