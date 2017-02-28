SSL equipment for spacecraft servicing demonstration reaches ISS
Space Systems Loral announced that it provided a two-axis gimbal mechanism for NASA’s Raven flight demonstration, which was delivered to the International Space Station on the 10th SpaceX Cargo Resupply Mission.
