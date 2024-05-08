‘God’s Hand’ interstellar cloud reaches for the stars in new Dark Energy Camera image (video)
The Dark Energy Camera has imaged a ghostly hand claw reaching out to grab a distant galaxy. There’s nothing supernatural about this structure known as “God’s Hand,” but it’s awe-inspiring nonetheless.
