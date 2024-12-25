Satellite News

New thunderstorms wider than Earth are spewing out green lightning on Jupiter — and could make one of the gas giant’s massive bands disappear

Wednesday, December 25th, 2024

A pair of massive thunderstorms have been spotted swirling in Jupiter’s “South Equatorial Belt” and are likely unleashing massive bolts of green lightning. Some experts think the pale clouds could end up altering the rusty band’s color — and potentially even making it “disappear.”

