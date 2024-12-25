Piece of Apollo 11 spacecraft ‘lands’ in moon meteorite-lined wedding ring
Submit on Wednesday, December 25th, 2024 23:11
For better or for worse, a small part of the Apollo 11 spacecraft will now be Jon Mesick’s to have and to hold for all the days of his life. The tape is the centerpiece of Mesick’s wedding band.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 25th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.