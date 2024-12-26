Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Astronauts on ISS beam holiday cheer to Earth for Christmas (video)

Submit on Thursday, December 26th, 2024 01:11

Surrounded by candy canes and a makeshift snowman made out of stowage bags, the astronauts on the International Space Station gathered together to wish a Merry Christmas to everyone back on Earth.

