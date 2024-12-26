Astronauts on ISS beam holiday cheer to Earth for Christmas (video)
Surrounded by candy canes and a makeshift snowman made out of stowage bags, the astronauts on the International Space Station gathered together to wish a Merry Christmas to everyone back on Earth.
