Virgin Galactic announces new commercial space company Virgin Orbit
Submit on Thursday, March 2nd, 2017 22:57
Sir Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic announced Virgin Orbit, a new commercial space company, and the appointment of Dan Hart as the first President of the newly created company. Virgin Orbit will offer launch services for small satellites via the LauncherOne system. Virgin Orbit’s activities were previously conducted as a division of Virgin Galactic.
