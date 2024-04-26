NASA begins delivering 1st Artemis Moon Trees to be planted across United States
Submit on Friday, April 26th, 2024 22:11
The first woman slated to launch to the moon has delivered one of the first trees grown from seeds recently flown there. NASA astronaut Christina Koch presented an “Artemis 1 Moon Tree.”
This entry was posted on Friday, April 26th, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.