Thales and SES select Hughes for aviation connectivity network
Submit on Wednesday, March 8th, 2017 22:57
Thales, SES S.A. and Hughes Network Systems (Hughes) announced a set of strategic agreements to enhance the delivery of FlytLIVE. Under the agreements, SES contracts capacity on Hughes EchoStar XVII and EchoStar XIX high throughput (HTS) Ka-band satellites to complement its AMC-15 and AMC-16 network giving FlytLIVE the only redundant coverage network in North America.
