Satellite images overlay 2024 and 2017 total solar eclipses sweeping across US
Submit on Friday, April 26th, 2024 17:11
Satellite images capture striking differences between the 2017 and 2024 total solar eclipses that swept across North America, including variations in the moon’s shadow along the path of totality.
This entry was posted on Friday, April 26th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.