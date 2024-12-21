Winter solstice 2024 brings shortest day of the year to Northern Hemisphere today
The winter solstice marks the official start of the astronomical winter, as the sun reaches its most southerly point in the sky as seen from Earth. This seasonal change occurs on Dec. 21, 2024.
