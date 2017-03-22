Submit on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017 22:58

At the time of writing this, the upcoming Ariane 5 launch with the SGDC and Koreasat-7 satellites remained scheduled for 23 March (UTC).

Related Post:NASA wants input on lunar communications, navigationSpacehab unveils ARCTUS websiteRaytheon receives new code from GPS satelliteChinese satellite mysterySpirent simulates Japan’s Quazi Zenith Satellite SystemHarris donates OS/COMET to FalconSAT programmeWorldSpace supports European satellite radio standardLockheed Martin dedicates software development siteZemanta