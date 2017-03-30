CanX-7 validates aircraft tracking, prepares for deorbit demo
The CanX-7 nanosatellite built by Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) at the University of Toronto Institute for Aerospace Studies (UTIAS) has validated real-time detection and tracking of aircraft by satellite in low-Earth orbit. The next mission phase will begin in early May with deployment of drag sails developed by SFL to accelerate the deorbiting of small satellites as a practical solution to the space debris problem.
