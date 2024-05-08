Satellite News

SpaceX launching 23 satellites from Florida today on 1st leg of Starlink doubleheader

Submit on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024 19:11

SpaceX is set to launch 23 of its Starlink internet satellites from Florida today (May 8), on the first leg of a planned spaceflight doubleheader for the company.

