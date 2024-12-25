ULA wants to upgrade Vulcan Centaur rocket into a ‘space interceptor’ to defend satellites
United Launch Alliance (ULA) says its new, powerful Vulcan Centaur upper stage rocket could play a key role in defending satellites from potential threats in space.
