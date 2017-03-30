ENAIRE to evaluate space-based ADS-B by Aireon
Aireon announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Spanish Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) ENAIRE. Through this agreement, ENAIRE will begin investigating the benefits of deploying space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) technology in its airspace.
