Submit on Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 22:59

Aerojet Rocketdyne recently completed a series of hot-fire tests on a 133.5 kN (30,000 lbf) thrust-class Bantam liquid-fuelled rocket engine built with additive manufacturing, also known as 3-D printing.

