Submit on Thursday, May 18th, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz; Payload: SES-15; Date: 18 May 2017, 1154 UTC; Launch site: Sinnamary, French Guiana. The satellite was placed into a 2,207 km x 31,348.9 km x 5.99 degrees orbit as planned.

