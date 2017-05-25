Submit on Thursday, May 25th, 2017 22:58

Rocket Lab said its first Electron rocket reached space on its first test flight but die not achieve orbit. It was launched from the remote Mahia Peninsula on New Zealand’s North Island at 0420 UTC on 25 May.

Related Post:RSCC interested in Chinese satellites, launchersThales Alenia Space to build new space optics facilityNorthrop delivers first SBIRS-GEO payloadSBIRS GEO Flight 3 encapsulated for launchRussian rockets: 7 launches in next 3 months plannedADS, TAS to build Falcon Eye EO satellites for UAEAirbus DS to provide key elements for Vega launcherProba-3 to be launched in late 2018Sovrn