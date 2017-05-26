Satellite News

Dream Chaser spacecraft passes major milestone

Friday, May 26th, 2017

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) successfully passed the third integration milestone for the Dream Chaser programme under the NASA Commercial Resupply Services (CRS2) programme, bringing it a major step closer to providing resupply services to the International Space Station (ISS).

