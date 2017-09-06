Submit on Wednesday, September 6th, 2017 22:56

Cyfrowy Polsat Group has signed a long-term contract with Eutelsat Communications for the lease of multiple transponders. The agreement covers the extension of existing capacity and expansion at the Hotbird video position.

