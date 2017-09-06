Submit on Wednesday, September 6th, 2017 22:59

Just after the ignition of Ariane 5’s main stage Vulcain engine, the on-board computer detected an anomaly affecting electrical equipment on one of the two solid-propellant boosters. This anomaly led to an interruption of the automated lift-off sequence.

