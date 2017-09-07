ULA in talks to buy 5 RD-180 rocket engines – report
ULA is expected to confirm plans to buy five previously banned Russian rocket engines by late September, the Kommersant business daily reported, citing unidentified sources close to the Russian engine manufacturer Energomash.
