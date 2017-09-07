Submit on Thursday, September 7th, 2017 22:58

ULA is expected to confirm plans to buy five previously banned Russian rocket engines by late September, the Kommersant business daily reported, citing unidentified sources close to the Russian engine manufacturer Energomash.

