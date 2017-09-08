Submit on Friday, September 8th, 2017 22:54

According to the 24th edition of Euroconsult’s report, Satellite Communications & Broadcasting Markets Survey, due to be published later in September, the FSS industry is in the midst of unprecedented change, with the dramatic downsizing of traditional pricing leading to decreasing revenues for many in the sector and the possibility of major restructuring or consolidation on the horizon.

