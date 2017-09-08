Satellite News

MDA to provide communications subsystem for Amos-17

Submit on Friday, September 8th, 2017 22:56

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. announced that it has signed a multi-million dollar contract with Boeing Satellite Systems, Inc. to supply a communication antenna subsystem for the Amos-17 satellite.

