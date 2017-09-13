Submit on Wednesday, September 13th, 2017 22:56

NASA’s Cassini spacecraft is on final approach to Saturn, following confirmation by mission navigators that it is on course to dive into the planet’s atmosphere on Friday, 15 September.

