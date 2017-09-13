Cloud Constellation selects Virgin Orbit
Submit on Wednesday, September 13th, 2017 22:58
Virgin Orbit announced that commercial satellite developer Cloud Constellation Corporation has selected Virgin Orbit as its launch partner for a dozen satellites that will become the communications backbone of the SpaceBelt system.
