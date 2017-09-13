Submit on Wednesday, September 13th, 2017 22:58

Virgin Orbit announced that commercial satellite developer Cloud Constellation Corporation has selected Virgin Orbit as its launch partner for a dozen satellites that will become the communications backbone of the SpaceBelt system.

Related Post:Proton M lifts off with Ekpress-AM8 (Part I)Virgin Galactic increases payload performance of LauncherOneArianespace to launch BSAT-4aSpaceX signs launch contracts with Hispasat, ArabsatCOM DEV International Ltd. results Q3 FY2015New Chinese hi-res observation satellite launchedFibersat and Arabsat sign hosted payload contractHellas-Sat-4/SaudiGeoSat-1 based on modernised A2100 platformSovrn