Submit on Wednesday, September 13th, 2017 22:55

The European Space Agency (ESA) has awarded Teledyne e2v a EUR42million contract to produce high-end Charge Coupled Device (CCD) visible-light detectors for the PLATO (Planetary Transits and Oscillations of stars) mission.

Related Post:Proton M lifts off with Ekpress-AM8 (Part I)Virgin Galactic increases payload performance of LauncherOneArianespace to launch BSAT-4aSpaceX signs launch contracts with Hispasat, ArabsatCOM DEV International Ltd. results Q3 FY2015New Chinese hi-res observation satellite launchedFibersat and Arabsat sign hosted payload contractHellas-Sat-4/SaudiGeoSat-1 based on modernised A2100 platformSovrn