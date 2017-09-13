Teledyne e2v to provide light detectors for PLATO spacecraft
The European Space Agency (ESA) has awarded Teledyne e2v a EUR42million contract to produce high-end Charge Coupled Device (CCD) visible-light detectors for the PLATO (Planetary Transits and Oscillations of stars) mission.
