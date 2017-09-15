Submit on Friday, September 15th, 2017 22:55

Telesat announced that Bell Canada has signed a 15-year contract for substantially all of the HTS spot beam capacity over northern Canada on Telesat’s new Telstar 19 VANTAGE satellite.

